media release:

Field Trip for Kids: All About Owls!

Thursday, July 18, 9:30-10:30 AM

Turville Point Conservation Park

Register at https://swibirds.org/kids

Registration limited to 20 kids plus their adults

Grab the kids and join us for a fun morning outdoors learning about nature in our Field Trips for Kids series this summer! These field trips are designed to be fun and educational for kids and their grown ups. Southern Wisconsin Bird Alliance educators will pair some of our school year lessons and games to make these outings not just informational but memorable and silly all in one.

On Thursday, July 18, we’re focusing on owls! Learn about which species live here, meet our owl specimens (non-living), play the owl eyes game, learn owl calls and practice sounding like an owl.