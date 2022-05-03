media release: All out for Emergency Protests: Supreme Court Overturns Roe! Fight back to defend abortion rights!

In a leaked draft decision, the right wing dominated court is poised to completely overturn Roe v Wade, meaning that abortion will be banned in 22 states, essentially overnight. The anti-abortion extremists want to roll back the clock on women and pregnant people’s rights and deny bodily autonomy to literally millions living in states with existing abortion bans. The nightmare of the reversal of Roe v Wade is upon us, and Biden and the Democrats have completely failed to protect abortion rights. Every women’s organization, socialist organization, and leftwing organization needs to immediately mobilize to stop the right wing’s anti-woman and anti-LGBTQ agenda.

It took a mass movement to win Roe, and it’ll take a mass movement to defend it! We need emergency coordinated protests THIS WEEK in every major city and town to kick off a sustained nationwide movement. Beyond protests, we will need mass meetings to plan next steps for the movement including direct action and even strikes.

Join us 5/3 at 7PM at the State St. side of the Capitol! If you're part of an organization that would like to help organize this protest, please PM our Facebook page

sponsors include Madison Socialist Alternative, IMT Madison: International Marxist Tendency - Madison, WI and YDSA UW-Madison and Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin

https://www.facebook.com/events/1345726725927350/