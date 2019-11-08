Figure, Phiso, Swarm

press release: Josh Gard, also known as Figure, has become a household name in bass music with a catalog that spans many years and more than 100 songs. Figure is best known for his signature, heavy bass sounds, but his music has crossed various genres as heard on his first LP, Gravity. Figure also runs DOOM MUSIC which originally started as an outlet for his own music, but in 2016 expanded to also include select released from friends and new producers from all over the world and has recently begun to do pop-up showcases in select cities/festivals. Figure continues to release new music as he tours the world with his annual Monsters releases focused around Halloween and regular EP’s with labels like Disciple and Never Say Die: Black Label.