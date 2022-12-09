press release: “Fill the Bus” Event at Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County, 1818 W. Beltline Hwy, Madison, WI, 53713. Stop by to drop off gifts for the upcoming Holiday Extravaganza and help BGCDC fill the bus. Hot chocolate and treats will be available. If you are unable to stop by and want to contribute, we are accepting donations here: bgcdc.org/holidayextravaganza .

• Friday, December 9, 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM

• Saturday, December 10, 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM

• Sunday, December 11, 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM