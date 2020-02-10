Financial Literacy

press release: Join Jay Baldwin, Financial Services Associate from AAA, and learn tools for financial freedom. This class will cover how to create a budget, pay down debt, save money, set financial goals and be a smart consumer. This program is free and open to the public. To register, or for more information, visit www.veronapubliclibrary.org, or call 608-845-7180. The Verona Public Library is located at 500 Silent Street