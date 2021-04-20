ONLINE: Find the Joy

media release: Buckle your seatbelt and prepare for a fun ride while discovering more about the keys to joy and happiness in our life. It is important to appreciate the past and think about the future, but it is most important to think about the present. We are 50% genetics, 10% outside circumstances and 40% thoughts and actions – we can change our story. We will rediscover the keys to happiness that will inspire you to find the joy in your everyday living. Invite your relatives, neighbors, friends and loved ones for this session of reflection, storytelling.

Our presenter, Karen Dickrell is from the University of Wisconsin Extension. Karen generously donates her time to speak to groups around the State as part of the Badger Talks program.

Advance Registration Required: email gflesher@cityofmadison.com or call 608-266-6581