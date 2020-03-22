Find Your Farm

to Google Calendar - Find Your Farm - 2020-03-22 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Find Your Farm - 2020-03-22 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Find Your Farm - 2020-03-22 11:00:00 iCalendar - Find Your Farm - 2020-03-22 11:00:00

Monona Terrace 1 John Nolen Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: More than 15 farms will be on hand to meet you, answer questions, talk about their operations, help you find CSA pick-up locations, discuss on-farm events, and help you choose your share.  Explore sustainable, local and healthy food through CSA. Veggies, eggs, meat and more!

​This event will include individualized support in finding a farm. Work with us one-on-one to choose and sign up for a farm that is a great fit for your household and needs!

The Find Your Farm event is the same day as the Madison Family Fest, also at Monona Terrace.

Info

Monona Terrace 1 John Nolen Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Farmers' Markets, Food & Drink
608-226-0300
to Google Calendar - Find Your Farm - 2020-03-22 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Find Your Farm - 2020-03-22 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Find Your Farm - 2020-03-22 11:00:00 iCalendar - Find Your Farm - 2020-03-22 11:00:00