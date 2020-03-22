press release: More than 15 farms will be on hand to meet you, answer questions, talk about their operations, help you find CSA pick-up locations, discuss on-farm events, and help you choose your share. Explore sustainable, local and healthy food through CSA. Veggies, eggs, meat and more!

​This event will include individualized support in finding a farm. Work with us one-on-one to choose and sign up for a farm that is a great fit for your household and needs!

The Find Your Farm event is the same day as the Madison Family Fest, also at Monona Terrace.