Find Your Favorite New Book

Verona Library 500 Silent St., Verona, Wisconsin 53593

press release: Explore two resources—NoveList and GoodReads—and learn how you can use them to find new books to read and love. You may bring your own laptop, otherwise library equipment will be provided, so attendees can follow along. REGISTRATION REQUIRED.

This program is free and open to the public. To register, or for more information, visit www.veronapubliclibrary.org, or call 608-845-7180. The Verona Public Library is located at 500 Silent Street.

608-263-6960
