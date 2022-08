media release: FINDER AND THE NORTH STAR

In the Starlight Theater at MYArts

Performances - February 18 - March 5

Show Dates and Times:

Saturday, February 18 @ 2:30 PM

Saturday, February 18 @ 7 PM

Sunday, February 19 @ 3PM

Saturday, February 25 @ 2:30PM- ASL

Saturday, February 25 @ 7PM

SENSORY-FRIENDLY/RELAXED Sunday, February 26 @ 3PM

Saturday, March 4 @ 2:30PM

Saturday, March 4 @ 7PM

Sunday, March 5 @ 3PM