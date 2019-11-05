Finding Clarity in a World of Distortion

Google Calendar - Finding Clarity in a World of Distortion - 2019-11-05 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Finding Clarity in a World of Distortion - 2019-11-05 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Finding Clarity in a World of Distortion - 2019-11-05 18:30:00 iCalendar - Finding Clarity in a World of Distortion - 2019-11-05 18:30:00

Alicia Ashman Library 733 N. High Point Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53717

press release: Throughout our lives, experiences and culture shape our views, attitudes and norms. While to some extent this is helpful and necessary, it often comes with rules, rigidity, “shoulds” and overall, a belief that we must stay on the never-ending chase to be enough. Join Kyira Wackett in learning about some of these unhelpful thinking patterns, rules of operation and distortions so that you can find the root of their development, understand the role they play in your life and rework the way you engage with them and their control in your life. Leave with a greater sense of freedom and alignment with your true self!

Info

Alicia Ashman Library 733 N. High Point Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53717 View Map
Special Interests
608-824-1780
Google Calendar - Finding Clarity in a World of Distortion - 2019-11-05 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Finding Clarity in a World of Distortion - 2019-11-05 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Finding Clarity in a World of Distortion - 2019-11-05 18:30:00 iCalendar - Finding Clarity in a World of Distortion - 2019-11-05 18:30:00 Google Calendar - Finding Clarity in a World of Distortion - 2019-11-14 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Finding Clarity in a World of Distortion - 2019-11-14 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Finding Clarity in a World of Distortion - 2019-11-14 18:30:00 iCalendar - Finding Clarity in a World of Distortion - 2019-11-14 18:30:00