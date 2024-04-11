media release: Marlin, an anxious and over-protective clownfish, lives in the Great Barrier Reef with his kid Nemo, who longs to explore the world beyond their anemone home. But when Nemo is captured and taken to Sydney, Marlin faces his fears and sets off on an epic adventure across the ocean. With the help of lovable characters such as optimistic Dory, laid-back sea turtle Crush, and the supportive Tank Gang, Marlin and Nemo both overcome challenges on their journey to find each other and themselves. Finding Nemo KIDS brings a vibrant underwater world to life on stage in a story full of family, friendship, and adventure.

Disney’s Finding Nemo KIDS is an abbreviated adaptation of the movie and features a cast of 2nd-5th graders. The run time of the show is approximately 30-45 minutes. Performances will be held at the Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center, 234 Wildcat Way