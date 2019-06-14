press release: Doxa Church will be hosting multiple family movie nights this summer! Our first one will be Friday, June 14, at 7pm in McKee Farms Park. Come early for food and fun, and then get a free showing of a favorite family movie! For our first movie, we’ll be watching Finding Nemo.

6:00PM (BEFORE THE MOVIE): Bounce Houses, Popcorn, Snow Cones

7:30PM

Finding Nemo starts!

Will finish about 9:00pm

For more information, head to doxamadison.com/movies.