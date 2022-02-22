ONLINE: Finding Your Roots

media release: Healing Labs will provide safe spaces for youth, caregivers and parents from the communities of the African Diaspora to explore journeys of self-worth and self determination. Together, we will delve into the history of resiliency and the many ways in which black and brown communities have learned to cope, process and move forward to thrive.

Healing Labs take place in-person, virtually and in hybrid formats from Black History Month to Juneteenth. 8th-12th graders are invited to participate and will receive gift cards throughout the event series to help facilitate their learning.

Youth will:

Build resiliency and learn to deal with stress and trauma through creative outlets

Explore their identity through art, experimentation, photography, DNA and more

Deepen relationships with family and experts in our community

Learn about the African Diaspora

Try out new activities and be compensated for their time

Finding Your Roots, Tuesday, February 22 (6:30-8pm), Virtual (through Zoom)

In Session Two of the Healing Labs, we'll delve further into family and identity using tools like genealogical research. Presenter Marcus Simmons will provide a short guide on how to get started with genealogy research, introduce teens to best practices and tools, and talk through common ethical concerns for black and brown folx. Pros and cons for genetic testing will be provided, along with a short exploration of library resources that can help facilitate this research.

This session centers youth (grades 8-12), caregivers and parents from the communities of the African Diaspora, but all members of the public are welcome. Please register through the library calendar to receive the Zoom link to attend this virtual program.

About the presenter: Marcus Simmons has worked as an intercultural communications educator and researcher for 10+ years and is currently based in Atlanta. With a background in performance, conflict transformation and higher education, he views his work as amplifying stories that reconcile estrangement and build community. His current research looks at popular media and society, and he is in love with music and double stuff oreos.

Healing Labs are hosted in partnership with the Madison Metropolitan School District's FYCE department, Kujichagulia, All of Us Wisconsin, and the UW School of Medicine and Public Health.