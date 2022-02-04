media release: The Fire and Ice Luminary Path is back by popular demand for a second year. Together, we’ll create an ice luminaria path across the island from the Marston Street Bridge to the Sherman Street Bridge. We’ll create a path from bridge to bridge.

● You bring the lanterns and your matches/lighters. Find super easy directions for creating ice luminarias on YouTube (there are hundreds!). Here is one of our favorites: Is Lykta - a Swedish method. As the helpful Swede says in the video, Be ready to “watch your neighbor’s jaw drop right to the ground!” Or this one from MN using balloons. Or, this easy one using a bucket (2 - 5 gallon buckets work well). Choose your own style, shape, and method. Make as many as you wish.

● Bring your lanterns over the Marston Street Bridge to the island between 3 and 5:00 on Friday, 2/4 or place your lantern anywhere on the path anytime after that time (see map with path).

● We’ll bring candles. You bring matches/lighters. Come join Friday-Sunday at 5:00 for candle lighting. Or, if you are not available, we'll make sure the lanterns are lit from 5:30-8 each evening.

Take a stroll on the lit path, admire your own contributions and/or that of your neighbors. With warm hearts, head home for your own favorite treats. The path will be lit 5:30 - 8:00 2/4 - 2/6. *Please remember to follow current Dane County guidelines for gathering in public places.