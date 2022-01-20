RSVP for Fire & Ice Ball

media release: 8 p.m. - midnight, Saturday, Jan. 29, Madison Club, 5 E. Wilson St.

Pull out your formal attire, dust off your dancing shoes, and let's celebrate together at the Fire & Ice Ball at the Madison Club! Quench your thirst at the Ice bar, indulge on chef inspired hors d'oeuvres, and dust off your dancing shoes and formal wear, as this party is going to be the “hottest” event in town. Best of all, we get a chance to give back to our community as a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Salvation Army.

For the ticket price, enjoy complimentary hors d’oeuvres, as well as beer and wine! $150. Tickets should be purchased by Jan. 20.

Thank you to our event sponsors for helping to make this event possible! Sponsors include: Brink Development, von Briesen, Hilton Madison Monona Terrace, Express Employment Professionals, Serendipity Labs and Axley Attorneys.