Firefly Hike

media release: Experience the magic of fireflies on a hot summer night at Indian Lake County Park. We'll learn what makes fireflies light up and enjoy cooking marshmallows over a fire. There will also be exhibits about the insects and animals at the park and a craft. Then we'll take a short walk to see the fireflies and catch a few so you can see them up close. We will have bug spray. Bring your own jar with a lid with holes if you have one.

Hosted by the Get Kids Outside Team. Events are organized/sponsored by one or more of the following organizations: Get KIds Outside (changing from Outdoors 123), Dane County Parks, the Friends of Indian Lake County Park, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the Ice Age Trail Alliance and the BIPOC Birding Group. Get Kids Outside was founded by Diane Schwartz. Diane Schwartz has led hundreds of hikes in Wisconsin and the upper Midwest in the past 10+ years for children and adults through her work as a teacher, Meet-up leader and through her own business, Get Kids Outside. She holds a M.S. Land Resources, a B.S. in Agricultural Journalism and a B.S. Education all from UW-Madison. She has worked for the Department of Natural Resources where she wrote hundreds of exhibits that interpret the natural and cultural history of state parks and natural areas. She lives in Madison, Wisconsin. She currently works at the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction in the Charter School Program.