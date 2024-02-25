RSVP for Fireside Reflections: Economic Development in South Madison

media release:

I’m delighted to extend an invitation to you for a truly special evening on Thursday, February 29, from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm, right on the fourth floor of the Black Business Hub at 2352 S. Park St., Madison, WI 53713.

Join me, along with Dr. Richard Harris and fellow community members, for an engaging fireside chat that will unravel the layers of South Madison's economic landscape and paint a vivid picture of the promising future that lies ahead for our community.

During the event, you’ll have the opportunity to engage in meaningful discussions, share your perspectives, and connect with individuals who are passionate about the prosperity of South Madison. I’m eager to share this experience with you, and refreshments will be provided to fuel our discussions and create an atmosphere of camaraderie.

To add to the excitement, we'll be delving into the pages of Dr. Harris's book "Growing Up Black In South Madison." It's not just about the words on paper; it's about the shared dialogue that will unfold as we explore the ideas within the book together.

Your presence will significantly enrich our conversations, and I firmly believe that your insights will contribute to the tapestry of perspectives that make our community vibrant. Please RSVP by February 25 to let us know you'll be part of this meaningful gathering.

I look forward to connecting with you, sharing stories, and collectively envisioning the bright future that awaits South Madison.

Sincerely,

Ruben L. Anthony, Jr., President & CEO

Urban League of Greater Madison

Parking: With over 75 guests expected, we encourage everyone to arrive before the event’s 6:00 PM start time. Parking at the Urban League will be accessible, additional parking may be available within the Village on Park campus, and street parking on adjacent streets.

Masks: For the safety of all attendees, the event will follow public health guidelines. Masks are recommended but not required.

Restrooms: The Hub's restrooms will be accessible during the event.

RSVP: There are a limited number of tickets available, and RSVPs are kindly appreciated. Please complete the RSVP form with your information and click “register” to submit your RSVP.