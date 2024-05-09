First Choice Dental Cottage Grove Ribbon Cutting

media release: First Choice Dental, an award-winning dental practice with clinics across Dane County, will celebrate its newest dental practice at 649 Cork Crossing Cottage Grove, conveniently located near Glacial Drumlin School.

The event on Thursday, May 9, begins at 5:30 pm and will include a brief performance by the Silver Singers, the Monona Grove High School a capella group, a ribbon-cutting, tours of the clinic, and food from Mr. P’s Grilled Cheese Food Truck with a portion of the proceeds going to the Monona Grove Music Department.

“We view each new clinic as an opportunity to open our doors to the community and in turn become part of that community. We value the local connections made at each clinic site. We are excited to show the community our new home in Cottage Grove,” said Kevin Klagos, Chief Executive Officer of First Choice Dental.

The Cottage Grove office expands First Choice Dental’s footprint in Dane County. First Choice Dental currently has twelve office locations throughout Dane County and employs 240 people across the organization.

“First Choice Dental’s team in Cottage Grove is managed by Dr. Wendy Sarubbi with services provided by Dr. Elizabeth Friend and Dr. Luke Ellickson. In addition, the Cottage Grove hygienist team has been with First Choice for several years and is excited to continue taking excellent care of patients in their new home,” remarked Klagos.

“At First Choice Dental we have a patient-centered mindset and that starts with taking care of those who care for our patients. We staff all of our clinics with people who know the ‘First Choice Way’ and support and believe in our First Choice culture. We are confident that our Cottage Grove patients will experience this commitment as well,” said Kevin Klagos, chief executive officer of First Choice Dental.

Since its founding in 1996, First Choice Dental has been committed to providing patients with a comfortable, convenient dental experience, wherever they live in Dane County. Learn more about First Choice Dental at First Choice Dental: Dentist Madison WI | Dentists.