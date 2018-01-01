First Day Hike/Snowshoe
Mirror Lake State Park, Baraboo E10320 Fern Dell Rd., Baraboo, Wisconsin 53913
press release: Join us at Mirror Lake for an easy 2-mile hike through the park along the Echo Rock and Sandstone trails. See the lake and the beautiful sandstone rock outcroppings that surround Mirror Lake. Bring winter boots, snowshoes and hiking poles. Meet at the beach picnic area. Time: Noon- 2 p.m. Phone: 608-254-2333.
Info
Mirror Lake State Park, Baraboo E10320 Fern Dell Rd., Baraboo, Wisconsin 53913 View Map
Environment