First-time Homebuyer

media release: If you're a 1st-time Home-Buyer, this is the event just for you.

At our free, interactive workshop, we'll help you navigate the process of buying a home from start to finish alongside local experts. Our goal is to educate, enhance, and excite 1st-Time Home Buyers on the entire Home-Buying Process. You'll get professional presentations, handouts & worksheets, as well as some free food & refreshments!

You'll learn how to:

- Find real estate that meets your needs and budget.

- Find the right lender and get pre-approved.

- Navigate a home inspection.

- The best time of year to buy a home.

- How to avoid common mistakes first time home buyers make (and how to fix them).

- Begin or enhance your current home search (it's never too late or too early!)

- Take realistic steps towards your next home

- Ask Questions. Get ANSWERS

Stop by for all of or part of the event. If you can't make it, you can always contact me and I'll make sure you get everything you need to find your next home with confidence.

See You There!