press release: Argyle Community Organization hosts this event each year. The profit is distributed back into the community for improvement projects. This is truly a community even because it takes over 200 volunteers to serve as fish fryers, wait persons, and, of course, to setup and take down.

Again this year, the 28th Annual Argyle Duck Races will be held on the might Pecatonica River. The race begins at approximately 2 p.m. at Steve’s Garage on Highway 81 west.

Argyle Booster Club’s 17th Annual Golf Classic will be held at Yellowstone Golf Course starting at 8:00 a.m.

EVENT: 80th Annual Fish Fry (in front of the Firehouse - Argyle, Wisconsin)

Saturday, June 29, 2019, Serving from 3:30 to 8:30 p.m. (Fish Fry)

MENU: Deep-Fried Fish, French Fries, Coleslaw and all the trimmings.

DUCK RACES: Beginning at 2 p.m. (weather permitting) at Steve’s Garage and finish line at Robert Wenger boat landing. Prizes will be awarded, with Tickets available throughout Argyle.

LIVE MUSIC: While you eat - Greg Anderson Band

We are very proud to offer a dairy promotion area, serving cheese from Lafayette and Green County cheese factories.

Argyle Lions Club & Annual Fun Ride.

All Welcome - Cars - Motorcycles - Trucks. Cash Prizes and Door Prizes. Registration at 10:00 a.m. at Good Fellas Tavern in Argyle on Saturday, June 29. Maps available that day, held rain or shine. Drawing for Cash Prizes at the end of the Ride. Proceeds go to Argyle Lions Club.

The Fish Fry itself is a rain or shine event. (We do reserve the right to postpone or re-schedule the duck race because of inclement weather). People should look for the B I G tent located in front of the Argyle-Adams Firehouse. Argyle is located at the intersection of Wisconsin’s Highways 78 and 81.