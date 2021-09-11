Fitchburg 9/11 Memorial Ceremony

media release: The city of Fitchburg will hold a 9/11 Memorial Ceremony as a time of reflection and remembrance at Fitchburg Fire Station #1 at 5791 Lacy Road, Fitchburg, on Saturday, September 11 beginning at 8:30 a.m.

“On this 20th Anniversary of the terror attacks at the World Trade Center, Pentagon, and Shanksville, Pennsylvania,” Fire Chief Joe Pulvermacher explained, “we will pay tribute to the lives lost on September 11, 2001 and for those who have died since, due to illness or psychological impact.”

The ceremony will include remarks by Chief Pulvermacher and Fitchburg Mayor Aaron Richardson and a memorial bell ceremony to acknowledge the loved ones lost as a result of the World Trade Center tragedy. Members of the City of Fitchburg Fire and Police Honor Guard will be present to assist with the ceremony and lowering of the U.S. Flag.

Due to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases, residents may wish to watch the memorial ceremony live via Fitchburg Community Media:

Spectrum TV, Channel 985

AT&T U-Verse, Channel 99 – choose Community Channel F2

TDS TV, Channel 7

Streaming-Community Channel F2 – http://factv.fitchburgwi.gov

Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV – Cablecast Screenweave application

Those who wish to join us in person are welcome to do so. The ceremony will be held outside, weather permitting, in front of the station; attendees are strongly encouraged to wear masks.