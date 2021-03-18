ONLINE: Fitchburg Alder Candidates Forum

media release: Get to know your Fitchburg Alder candidates at our March Fitchburg Focus Lunch! We will host a panel discussion with opportunities for members to ask questions and submit questions in advance. The 2021 Fitchburg Elections for Common Council is April 6th. Help inform your voting decisions by attending.

Fitchburg Focus Lunch offers topics focused on economic and community development in the Fitchburg and Madison region.

