Fitchburg Bicycle Ribbon Cutting
Agora Center Building, Fitchburg 5500 E. Cheryl Pkwy., Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53711
Wednesday, May 10, 4:30pm-5:30pm, The Agora, 5500 E. Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg
Please join Fitchburg BCycle, Fitchburg Chamber + Visitor Business Bureau, city of Fitchburg, and Bike Fitchburg for the official Ribbon Cutting. BCycle is a bike share program with stations throughout the city of Fitchburg making it easy to explore the area on two wheels. Electric-assist bikes allow riders of any skill level to navigate the hills and long distances with ease. Join us for a ride around Agora, complimentary ice cream from Chocolate Shoppe, and a few remarks. Registration suggested but not required.
The stations in Fitchburg include:
- Terravessa
- The Limerick
- Fitchburg Chamber at Agora
- Mckee Farms Park
- Oak Bank
- Wyndham Hotel at Hatchery Hill
- Hatchery Hill Park
More stations will be added throughout the year. Download the bcycle app for more information!