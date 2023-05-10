Fitchburg Bicycle Ribbon Cutting

Wednesday, May 10, 4:30pm-5:30pm, The Agora, 5500 E. Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg

Please join Fitchburg BCycle, Fitchburg Chamber + Visitor Business Bureau, city of Fitchburg, and Bike Fitchburg for the official Ribbon Cutting. BCycle is a bike share program with stations throughout the city of Fitchburg making it easy to explore the area on two wheels. Electric-assist bikes allow riders of any skill level to navigate the hills and long distances with ease. Join us for a ride around Agora, complimentary ice cream from Chocolate Shoppe, and a few remarks. Registration suggested but not required.

The stations in Fitchburg include:

More stations will be added throughout the year. Download the bcycle app for more information!

Check out the Madison BCycle page for a full station map that includes Fitchburg, Madison, McFarland, and Monona, as well as updated totals on how many bikes are available at each station; and look for updates on the Fitchburg Chamber's "Bike the 'Burg" website as well.