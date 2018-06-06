Fitchburg Chamber Golf Outing

press release: Get out of your office for the day and do business on the course at the beautiful Legend At Bergamont! Join us on June 6th for our popular annual golf outing, filled with generous prize packages and tailgate cookout with Wisconsin beverages.

If you would prefer to register by email or phone, please contact Kate Wicker at kwicker@fitchburgchamber.com or at (608) 288-8284. Or you can register online.

Check-in will start at 10am followed by a shotgun start (scramble format) at 11:30am. Enjoy unique hole contests and your opportunity to win plentiful prize packages. This event is frequently sold out so reserve your spot today!

The Legend At Bergamont was recognized as one of Golf Digest's "Top 10 New Courses in America 2006."

Golf Packages include greens fees, cart, box lunch, sleeve of balls, practice range balls, and a Wisconsin tailgate cookout at the awards ceremony. Non-golfers are welcome to join us for the After Round Celebration & awards ceremony. The cost per golfer is $150 and the cost per non-golfer is $25.

For sponsorship opportunities or questions, email Kate or call at 288-8284.