Fitchburg Fall Cleanup

press release: On Saturday, September 22, from 8-11:00 am Pellitteri Waste Systems will provide free shredding and recycling to destroy no more than three boxes of confidential paper documents. Resource Solutions Corp. will collect old electronics, computers, and appliances for recycling. Televisions, freon bearing appliances, large appliances, exercise equipment, and grills will have an associated recycling fee. The Fitchburg Police Department has a MedDrop box that will be available to collect unwanted or unused medications. Please place the unwanted medications into a plastic bag for disposal. No sharps will be allowed for collection. Enter at the Police Department entrance of City Hall, 5520 Lacy Rd. The MedDrop box is open to residents from 7:30am to 4:30pm Monday through Friday.

GUIDELINES (pdf)