3pm - 6pm, MAY 3 - Nov. 2, Agora Pavilion, 5511 E. Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg

Stop on by the Fitchburg Farmers Market every Thursday starting May 3rd! The Market is outdoors at the the Agora Pavilion from 3p.m.-6p.m. Special events, like a Master Gardener Booth on the 2nd and 4th Thursday of each month, are also offered.

Market Finds:

Fresh produce including sweet corn, heirloom tomatoes & organic selections, European pastries, Artisanal cheese and curds, Fresh flowers and perennials, Honey, Kettle Corn, Jams & salsas, Goats milk soap, select meats

June 21: Come out to Fitchburg Farmers Market’s Strawberry Fest for loads of Strawberries & Culver’s Sundaes from the Fitchburg Lions Club. Enjoy Live Music, Lots of strawberry themed offerings from our vendors.

July 19: Enjoy popcorn, snow cones, face painting, a visit from the Fitchburg Fire Department, balloons, live music and the usual Market finds!

Aug. 16: Come celebrate the peak of the Summer Harvest! Community Pig Roast, Live Music as well as all the usual market finds.

Sept. 20: Celebrate the start of autumn with your friends and neighbors at Fall Fest at the Fitchburg Center Farmer’s Market, Thursday, September 21 from 3-6pm. Besides the regular vendors, you’ll be able to enjoy …