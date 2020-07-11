× Expand Clint Thayer

press release: For the third year, the Fitchburg Festival of Speed has been selected to host the Cycling Association of Wisconsin’s Criterium State Championships!

Championship riders will compete for $5,000 in prize money, but the event is just as thrilling for spectators, as they watch riders compete for the state champion title while reaching speeds of nearly 30 miles per hour! Criterium (“crit”) bicycle races are often described as NASCAR with bikes.

One participant in last year’s event said, “It was my first crit race ever and it was the most fun I’ve had on my bike in a while! A very fast course!” Another noted, “A great course, fast! It’s a great event with something for everyone.”

The championship race takes place during the annual Fitchburg Festival of Speed, an all-day celebration taking place at the Agora complex in Fitchburg on July 11, 2020, made possible by Race Day Events and the Fitchburg Chamber Visitor + Business Bureau. The event offers 5K and 1-mile runs, a 25-mile bike ride to explore the hidden secrets of the city, food carts and local beer, a family-friendly kid zone and a free concert with a fireworks finale!

“We are honored to host the Cycling Association of Wisconsin’s Championship Crit Race.” said Angela Kinderman, Executive Director of the Fitchburg Chamber Visitor + Business Bureau. “Every year the Festival of Speed gets a bigger and better and the community gets more invested. Last year’s fireworks finale still has people talking. Race Day Events knows how to put together an excellent experience for everyone.”

Follow the Fitchburg Festival of Speed on Facebook for updates and register to ride or run now at fitchburgfestivalofspeed.com.