Fitchburg Memorial Day Observance

press release: Members of the press and the public are invited to the City of Fitchburg’s Memorial Day Observance on Monday, May 31st. This year’s event will be held at the Bob Schley Memorial, located at the Gorman Wayside Park, 2377 South Fish Hatchery Road. The Observance will begin at 1:00 pm.

This year’s keynote speaker is Ms. Jana Woodhouse, a Navy Veteran. Ms. Woodhouse chose the theme: “Sacrifice” for her keynote.

Brooklyn/Oregon American Legion Post 160 and the Oregon/Brooklyn VFW Post 10272 will provide the military services upon completion of the keynote at the Bob Schley Memorial.

In an effort to keep our soldiers and guests safe, we are requesting that those who wish to attend the service in-person to please bring your own chair and practice social distancing. There is also an option to stream the observance on: http://factv.fitchburgwi.gov/ CablecastPublicSite/watch/3? channel=2

About our keynote speaker: Ms. Jana Woodhouse enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1999. She attended boot camp at Naval Station Great Lakes and proceeded on to Pensacola, FL to attend cryptologic school. While there, she was assigned to the legal office and fell in love with the law. Jana changed ratings and graduated from the Naval Justice School in 2000, receiving the Colclough Award, as well as the Hearn Award for outstanding performance. She was assigned to Trial Service Office West, Whidbey Island and Everett, Washington where she assisted JAG Corp officers in prosecuting trials. She received two Navy and Marine Corps Achievement medals, the National Defense Service medal, and the First Navy Good Conduct medal. She was Honorably discharged from the Navy as a Legalman Second Class (E5) in 2004.