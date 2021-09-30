Fitchburg Parks Plan Update

media release: City staff will be gathering feedback from all interested parties on the Plan update at this open house and public meeting. The open house will be held from 6:30 – 7:00 p.m., with a presentation and other formal feedback opportunities scheduled for 7:00 p.m. The City of Fitchburg's Comprehensive Park, Open Space, and Recreation Plan sets forth goals, objectives, and policies for developing and improving Fitchburg's park and open space system and protecting the community's valued resources. The Plan also provides mid-term and long-term recommendations for achieving those goals and objectives. An up-to-date Plan is required for the City to be eligible for county, state, and federal grants. Updates to the Plan occur every ten years.

6:30 – 8:30 p.m., Thursday, September 30, 2021, Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 5520 Lacy Road, OR Virtually

For additional details or to register to attend virtually, please contact Scott Endl at scott.endl@fitchburgwi.gov