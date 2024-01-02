Fitchburg Police Services Facility Public Meetings

media release: The city of Fitchburg and the Fitchburg Police Department will host a series of informational meetings regarding the new police services facility during the first week of 2024 before schematic design approval by the Common Council on January 9.

Meetings will be held:

•Tuesday, January 2, at the Catholic Multicultural Center, 5256 Verona Road, from 6-8 p.m.

•Wednesday, January 3, at the Park Bank Center, 1815 Greenway Cross, from 6-8 p.m.

•Thursday, January 4, at Fitchburg Fire Station #3, 2950 S. Syene Road + Virtual from 7-9 p.m.

•Saturday, January 6 at Blackhawk Church Fitchburg from 1-3 p.m. (5935 Astor Drive, Fitchburg)

Learn about this project and the process including, an overview of the space needs for the City, the project timeline, and the financial impact. Following a presentation, there will be time for questions and review of the design.

Project Description

Preparations are underway for constructing a new Police Services Facility at the northeast corner of Lacy Road and Research Park Drive, across from the library. The new project will accommodate the current and future needs of the Police Department while also creating much-needed space for the expansion of other departments at City Hall. Funding for the project, anticipated to begin in late 2024, has been included in the City’s capital improvement plan.

Project Background

In 2015, an analysis of Fitchburg City Hall examined the future space needs of the Police Department and City Hall. The study concluded a standalone police services facility should be 68,000 square feet by 2020 and 78,000 square feet in 2035 to adequately accommodate personnel, equipment and vehicles. The Police Department currently occupies 17,000 square feet in 1.5 levels of City Hall.

Project Scope

The project will provide a modern, purpose-built police services facility that will:

• Create a space to foster community engagement through increased accessibility and meeting space.

• Provide a safe and secure environment for personnel, visitors, and those in the care of the Department.

• Meet contemporary standards and best practices to enable an accreditation process.

• Enhance Department training efforts to ensure Fitchburg Police personnel are highly competent officers capable of meeting the community’s expectations.

• Attract a talented workforce while retaining our valued employees.

• Provide expansion space for other rapidly growing City departments.

Get Involved

The City of Fitchburg invites community members to join us in a review of the proposed timeline and design. The City is seeking public engagement to generate broad community feedback and ensure that the project accurately reflects the needs, concerns, and priorities of the community and its police department.

As part of this process, the project team will present the project and be available to answer questions. Access the project website at http://fitchburgwi.gov/2888/New-Police-Services-Facility-Process to learn more. To receive project updates by text and email, subscribe to the project at www.fitchburgwi.gov/list.aspx.

Para obtener información en español, visite la página web: web site, seleccione en la esquina inferior derecha de la pantalla y seleccione español. Se proveerá de intérpretes de español en todas las reuniones públicas.