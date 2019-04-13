Fitchburg Spring Cleaning

press release: Gather up old papers, electronics and unused medications and join us at Fitchburg's spring clean up events, held on City Campus. Watch for directional signs for traffic flow. The paper shredding event, co-hosted with Pellitteri Waste Systems, allows residents to bring no more than 3 bankers boxes of confidential paper documents for free shredding & recycling. The Fitchburg Police Dept. will collect unwanted prescription medications (MedDrop). Enter at the Police Dept. entrance. Resource Solutions Corp. will collect old electronics for recycling. Please note there is a fee for recycling certain items. Large appliances and machines will not be accepted at this event.