Fitchburg Street Resurfacing

Fitchburg City Hall 5520 Lacy Road, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53711

press release: Please join us for a public involvement meeting about the 2024 Street Resurfacing Project on February 26 at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall. The meeting will detail the construction process and how it will affect residents. Letters with more details were mailed to affected residents on January 22, 2024. An updated list of the streets in this project is available on the project website. Please contact Ross Kahler with questions at 608-270-4266 or ross.kahler@fitchburgwi.gov.

Info

Public Meetings
608-270-4266
