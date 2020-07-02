ONLINE: Fitchrona Road Flood Study

press release: The town of Verona and city of Fitchburg are jointly conducting a study to determine options to improve flooding of the Fitchrona Road underpass. The meeting will include a brief summary of the purpose of the study, our understanding of the existing upstream and downstream watershed conditions, potential solutions to improve flooding of the road, and next steps. Attendees will be invited to provide their insights and feedback. We encourage you to attend online if you are able, and we will also have a room reserved at Fitchburg City Hall for those who would like to join in person. We will be practicing social distancing, so space will be limited. We look forward to seeing you there (in-person or virtually)! Fitchrona Road Flood Study Meeting July 2, 2020; 6:30-7:30 PM

Attend Online by Registering at: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2521261933743150606 Join in-person at: City Hall (5520 Lacy Road, Fitchburg) Room: Council Chambers