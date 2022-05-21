Fitzpatrick/Rosenau/Wincek, Woodman/Earhart

media release: The trio of Andrew Fitzpatrick, Chris Rosenau, and Thomas Wincek — members of the band Volcano Choir — will perform a set of new music blending acoustic and electronic instrumentation through an improvisatory lens. They are performing at the Arts and Literature Laboratory on Saturday, May 21, 2022. Woodman/Earhart will open at 7:00pm, the doors will open at 6:30pm. Advance tickets are $15 ($10 student/member) online at https://fitzpatrickrosenauwincek.bpt.me or $20 at the door. Please check the ALL website in advance for our current COVID-19 safety policy.

Thomas Wincek operates in a number of disparate projects, usually behind a keyboard with any number of synthesizers and effects alongside him. As a member of indie projects Field Report and Volcano Choir—both of which boast several standout Wisconsin musicians—Wincek might contribute a melodic keyboard line, often adding electronic textures and sonic intricacies that push these projects beyond songwriting and musicianship. Under the moniker Emotional Joystick, Wincek has recorded a catalogue of breakbeat-centered electronic music—an erratic, unhinged take on EBM. But on his latest self-titled release, The Desert Of The Real Itself, Wincek stretches his compositional plane into two thirty-minute sides, centering Korg Wavestations, sequencers, and vocal processors reminiscent of kosmische minimalism mixed in with '80s synth programming. - Emili Earhart

Andrew Fitzpatrick is a musician from Madison, Wisconsin. As a member of the bands Bon Iver, Volcano Choir, and All Tiny Creatures, he has recorded and performed extensively, including appearances at venues and festivals such as the Sydney Opera House and Montreux Jazz Festival. He has collaborated with many artists in many contexts, and has produced a body of solo work that incorporates synthesizers, guitars, field recordings, samplers, and electronic processing.

Chris Rosenau is a guitar player and founding member of seminal instrumental post-rock band Pele, American music ensemble Collections of Colonies of Bees, and Indie rock band Volcano Choir with Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon. He has performed for over 20 years with these bands throughout North America, Europe, and Japan. His approach to the guitar takes the roots of Americana and filters them through modern composition and technology. Using multiple amps and a palette of looping effects, he's crafted a unique style that's as uplifting and melodic as it is bold and adventurous.