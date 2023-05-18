Five Proven Ways to Improve Website Conversion

media release: Well-developed search engine optimization (SEO) is how we get more visitors to our website. But getting more traffic to our website is not enough. It’s the beginning of a process that leads a visitor to the point of conversion. Once someone arrives on our website, it’s a solid user experience (UX) that keeps them there. And once we’ve got a visitor on our site, and they like what they see, it’s time for conversion.

In a nutshell, conversion is a strategy that takes a website visitor from where they are, to where you want them to go.

SCORE is a nonprofit association dedicated to helping small businesses get off the ground, grow and achieve their goals through education and mentorship. We have been doing this for more than 50 years.

Because our work is supported by the U.S. Small Business Administration, and thanks to our network of 10,000+ volunteers, we are able to deliver our services at no charge or at a very low cost. Learn more about SCORE.