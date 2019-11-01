× Expand Mercury Stardust

press release: Five Star Tease is a 90 minute show designed to bring a little bit of Madison magic to the stage. This show encourages self love and promotes bodies of all shapes, colors, sizes and gender identities. Each show is hosted by the Ambassador of Cheese & Tease herself, Mercury Stardust (the internationally award winning burlesque entertainer). Every week features nationally touring performers as well as regional favorites. Performances range from Drag, Burlesque, singing and everything in between. Audiences will leave with a big smile and a new found love for themselves. Tipping is encouraged and Five Star Tease continues to strive to provide a safe space for all. Come see Wisconsin's only weekly burlesque show for yourself. See Fivestartease.com for more information.

This week's Headliner is Ammunition (Chicago)

Performances from Mercury Stardust, Belle Folle, Aria Forte, Miss Elegance, Juniper Fox, Nautica Da Le Luster, Afrodisiac Slays