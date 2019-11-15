× Expand Mercury Stardust

press release: Five Star Tease is a 90 minute show designed to bring a little bit of Madison magic to the stage. This show encourages self love and promotes bodies of all shapes, colors, sizes and gender identities. Each show is hosted by the Ambassador of Cheese & Tease herself, Mercury Stardust (the internationally award winning burlesque entertainer). Every week features nationally touring performers as well as regional favorites. Performances range from Drag, Burlesque, singing and everything in between. Audiences will leave with a big smile and a new found love for themselves. Tipping is encouraged and Five Star Tease continues to strive to provide a safe space for all. Come see Wisconsin's only weekly burlesque show for yourself. See Fivestartease.com for more information.

On Nov. 15, FIVE Star Tease at FIVE Nightclub will return after taking one week off to celebrate our 50th show! We are making it a special event with two outstanding headliners for the evening. Mr Fix It (Denver, Colorado) and Dahlia Dulce (Minneapolis) and hosted by Mercury Stardust. Featuring some of the most talked about performances from the previous 49 shows. Performances from Belle Folle, Claire Moon, Madam Lacey, Karma Mirage, Persephone B. Diamond, Ruby DeVour, ZZ Topz, Heidi Hoe, Miss Elegance, and Amethyst Von Trollenberg. Thank you to everyone who has helped to make this weekly show so special and worth doing over the course of the last year.