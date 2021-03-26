ONLINE: Five Star Tease

× Expand Joshua Berardi Mercury Stardust

press release: Five Star Tease is back! Wisconsin’s only weekly burlesque show is presenting you with 30 minutes thrill ride with some of Wisconsin’s favorite performers with some outstanding new faces. This show encourages self love and promotes bodies of all shapes, colors, sizes and gender identities. Each show is hosted by the Ambassador of Cheese & Tease herself, Mercury Stardust (the internationally award winning burlesque entertainer).

Every week features nationally touring performers as well as regional favorites. Performances range from Drag, Burlesque, singing and everything in between. Audiences will turn off their screens with a big smile and a new found love for themselves. Tipping is encouraged and Five Star Tease continues to strive to provide a safe space for all. Tune in to see Wisconsin’s only weekly burlesque show for yourself. Fridays at 9 pm on thespaceship.tv.