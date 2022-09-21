Five Women Wearing the Same Dress

7:30 pm on 9/21-24 and 2 pm, 9/25, Edgewood College.

press release: In Alan Ball’s hilarious comedy, five very different bridesmaids find themselves hiding together in an upstairs bedroom, hoping to escape the wedding reception of a bride that -- they soon realize -- none of them really like! Directed by Audrey Lauren Standish.

Tickets are $18.00 for General Admission and $10.00 for Students/Seniors. To purchase tickets please visit http://theatre.edgewood.edu. For more information please call 608-663-6710. Doors open 30 minutes prior to the performance. Please dress warmly, the play will be performed outdoors.