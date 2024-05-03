Fix a Flat and Other Roadside Repair Skills

Starkweather Brewing Company 2439 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Our buddy Jeff from Revolution Cycles will demonstrate the basics of fixing bicycle flat tire and other roadside repairs during this pop-up workshop. You may bring a bike or a bike wheel for assistance or just watch the demonstration. Tires, tubes, parts, and tools are available for purchase through Revolution Cycles. Enjoy a beer on the patio while learning from the experts! Arrive early to ensure you get a good seat!

Info

Recreation
608-467-6949
