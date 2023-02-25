Flannelfest

media release: Find Tickets at the Janesville Blain’s Farm & Fleet starting 11/29! If we have not sold out of tickets, they will be available day of 2/25 at the event.

General Admission – Instore and online – $50

- Event sampling mug on lanyard

- Sampling of over 40 craft beers

- Sampling of over 50 home brew beers

- Unlimited game play which includes the lazy man run

VIP – Janesville Store and Online

$100

- Access to our VIP beer garden in The Venue which will have snacks/ appetizers and an exclusive beer sampling

- Faster check in

- Access to the indoor bathrooms and the balconies at The Venue

-And a special treat bought to you by TDS

Designated Drivers are welcome on the event grounds and can purchase food and soda/water from the food trucks. No alcohol will be served to anyone without an event wristband. Individual beers will not be sold.

https://www.facebook.com/events/450947807183833/