Flannelfest
to
media release: Find Tickets at the Janesville Blain’s Farm & Fleet starting 11/29! If we have not sold out of tickets, they will be available day of 2/25 at the event.
General Admission – Instore and online – $50
- Event sampling mug on lanyard
- Sampling of over 40 craft beers
- Sampling of over 50 home brew beers
- Unlimited game play which includes the lazy man run
VIP – Janesville Store and Online
$100
- Access to our VIP beer garden in The Venue which will have snacks/ appetizers and an exclusive beer sampling
- Faster check in
- Access to the indoor bathrooms and the balconies at The Venue
-And a special treat bought to you by TDS
Designated Drivers are welcome on the event grounds and can purchase food and soda/water from the food trucks. No alcohol will be served to anyone without an event wristband. Individual beers will not be sold.