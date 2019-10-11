press release: FlannelJax’s, a popular Axe Throwing and Lumberjack Sports experience, will host its grand opening on Friday, October 11 from 12:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. The event will feature giveaways, grand prize raffle drawings and free axe-throwing lessons.

FlannelJax’s officially opened on September 10 at 6704 Watts Road in Madison and has quickly become the city’s newest hot spot for entertainment. FlannelJax’s features axe and lumberjack-related activities, including axe-throwing (aiming for targets 13 feet away), Thump the Stump (a race to hammer a nail into a stump using a hatchet) and crosscut sawing (a competition to partner-saw through a log the fastest). FlannelJax’s features fun competition in a safe, structured environment under the guidance and instruction of a certified staff of Lumberjacks and Lumberjills.

FlannelJax’s Grand Opening Details:

The grand opening will take place Friday, October 11 from 12:00 p.m. through close at 12:00 a.m.

There will be a grand prize drawing of three (3) $100 FlannelJax’s gift cards and a pair of 50-yard line tickets to the Green Bay Packers’ home game against the Chicago Bears on December 15.

Throughout the day, FlannelJax’s will give away swag including T-shirts, cups, koozies and “wooden nickels” good for $5 off an Axe Throwing session.

93.1 JAMZ will be broadcasting live on location from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. FlannelJax’s will provide free, 15-minute axe-throwing sessions for those in attendance during that time.

A portion of the proceeds raised from the grand opening will be donated to the Dane County Humane Society. The Madison-based organization provides refuge, healing and new beginnings to more than 9,000 companion animals, exotic species, farm animals and injured or orphaned wild animals each year.

"In just a few weeks, we’ve seen a great response from Madison residents who have discovered FlannelJax’s," said FlannelJax’s CEO Stephen Schober. "We have plenty of fun activities planned for the grand opening to help introduce this new, unique experience to even more people in the community. We are looking forward to a great event and long-term success with our newest location in Madison.”

FlannelJax’s hosts social events, extreme team building exercises and axe-throwing leagues. Patrons can celebrate a birthday, bond with co-workers or compete in a weekly round of competition, similar to a dart or bowling league but with axes. All participants must be 18 years or older to throw. FlannelJax’s also has a full-service bar for patrons 21 and older.

Madison is the second FlannelJax’s location in the country, after the first opened in St. Paul, Minnesota, in 2018. Future plans include new locations in Seattle, Grand Rapids, Michigan, and Fort Collins, Colorado, in the coming months.

For more information about FlannelJax’s, please visit https://flanneljaxs.com/ or go to https://www.facebook.com/ flanneljaxsmadison/.