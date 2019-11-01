Dave Adler, Jay Moran, Lo Marie, Gregg Rullman, Kenny Stevenson, Andy Wallman

High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: 105.5 Triple M’s Jonathan Suttin and Kitty Dunn picked two sets of classic rockers that are so bad they’re good. Or are they? You decide at our monthly rocking happy hour party!

The band:

Dave Adler

Jay Moran

Lo Marie

Gregg Rullman

Kenny Stevenson

Andy Wallman

High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
