The Flavor That Kills, Bongo Frontier, c. halle, Weird Place

Gamma Ray Bar 121 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Analogous Amalgam
The Flavor That Kills on stage.
media release: Psychedelic soul-punk rock band The Flavor That Kills make their debut at Madison's new Gamma Ray Bar with C. Halle, Weird Place & Bongo Frontier.
Listen to the new album "Book of Secrits" from The Flavor That Kills! https://tftk.bandcamp.com/
Bongo Frontier - lo-fi avantsynth
c. halle - slacker music
Weird Place - acoustic punk
