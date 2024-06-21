The Flavor That Kills, Bongo Frontier, c. halle, Weird Place

× Expand Analogous Amalgam The Flavor That Kills on stage. The Flavor That Kills

media release: Psychedelic soul-punk rock band The Flavor That Kills make their debut at Madison's new Gamma Ray Bar with C. Halle, Weird Place & Bongo Frontier.

Listen to the new album "Book of Secrits" from The Flavor That Kills! https://tftk.bandcamp.com/ album/book-of-secrits

Bongo Frontier - lo-fi avantsynth

https://kitschyspirit. bandcamp.com/album/bongo- frontier-weakling-doodle- rides-again

c. halle - slacker music

https://challe.bandcamp.com/

Weird Place - acoustic punk

https://iminaweirdplace. bandcamp.com/album/trying-to- get-home