The Flavor That Kills, Bongo Frontier, c. halle, Weird Place

Gamma Ray Bar 121 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Psychedelic soul-punk rock band The Flavor That Kills make their debut at Madison's new Gamma Ray Bar with C. Halle, Weird Place & Bongo Frontier.

Listen to the new album "Book of Secrits" from The Flavor That Kills! https://tftk.bandcamp.com/album/book-of-secrits

Bongo Frontier - lo-fi avantsynth

https://kitschyspirit.bandcamp.com/album/bongo-frontier-weakling-doodle-rides-again

c. halle - slacker music

https://challe.bandcamp.com/

Weird Place - acoustic punk

https://iminaweirdplace.bandcamp.com/album/trying-to-get-home

