The Flavor That Kills, Dead Familiars, Lathe

The Wisco/Willy Street Pub & Grill 852 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Olivia Hartz
media release: Local supergroups The Flavor That Kills and Dead Familiars have been busy cooking up new music to unleash upon the unsuspecting masses. Come check out Madison's newest hitmakers for a variety-pack of 'sconsin rock and punk.
The Flavor That Kills - Spastic rock with spicy riffing and driving grooves
Dead Familiars - Hooky uptempo power pop, punk, and grunge that SST inexplicably has not signed yet.
Alternative rock cover band Lathe will be closing out the night.
$5 cover.