The Flavor That Kills, Dead Familiars, Lathe

The Wisco/Willy Street Pub & Grill 852 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Local supergroups The Flavor That Kills and Dead Familiars have been busy cooking up new music to unleash upon the unsuspecting masses. Come check out Madison's newest hitmakers for a variety-pack of 'sconsin rock and punk.

The Flavor That Kills - Spastic rock with spicy riffing and driving grooves

https://theflavorthatkills.bandcamp.com/

Dead Familiars - Hooky uptempo power pop, punk, and grunge that SST inexplicably has not signed yet.

https://deadfamiliars.bandcamp.com/

Alternative rock cover band Lathe will be closing out the night.

https://www.facebook.com/HubbletonLathe

$5 cover.

Info

The Wisco/Willy Street Pub & Grill 852 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music
Google Calendar - The Flavor That Kills, Dead Familiars, Lathe - 2022-03-26 21:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Flavor That Kills, Dead Familiars, Lathe - 2022-03-26 21:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Flavor That Kills, Dead Familiars, Lathe - 2022-03-26 21:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Flavor That Kills, Dead Familiars, Lathe - 2022-03-26 21:00:00 ical