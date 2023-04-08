The Flavor That Kills, Gentle Brontosaurus, Happy House (Siouxsie & the Banshees tribute)
Mickey's Tavern 1524 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
The Flavor That Kills among the flowers.
The Flavor That Kills
media release: Hey! Didja hear?? There will be LIVE BANDS at Mickey's this Saturday the 8th!
The Flavor That Kills - Groovy rock pals
Gentle Brontosaurus - Indie rock idols
Happy House - Siouxsie and the Banshees Tribute (rescheduled from Apr 1st)
You know the drill. 21 +, free (suggested donation).
Info
