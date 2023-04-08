The Flavor That Kills, Gentle Brontosaurus, Happy House (Siouxsie & the Banshees tribute)

× Expand Marina Koyen The Flavor That Kills among the flowers. The Flavor That Kills

media release: Hey! Didja hear?? There will be LIVE BANDS at Mickey's this Saturday the 8th!

The Flavor That Kills - Groovy rock pals

https://theflavorthatkills. bandcamp.com/

Gentle Brontosaurus - Indie rock idols

https://gentlebrontosaurus. bandcamp.com/

Happy House - Siouxsie and the Banshees Tribute (rescheduled from Apr 1st)

You know the drill. 21 +, free (suggested donation).