The Flavor That Kills, Gentle Brontosaurus, Happy House (Siouxsie & the Banshees tribute)

Mickey's Tavern 1524 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Hey! Didja hear?? There will be LIVE BANDS at Mickey's this Saturday the 8th!

The Flavor That Kills - Groovy rock pals

https://theflavorthatkills.bandcamp.com/

Gentle Brontosaurus - Indie rock idols

https://gentlebrontosaurus.bandcamp.com/

Happy House - Siouxsie and the Banshees Tribute (rescheduled from Apr 1st)

You know the drill. 21 +, free (suggested donation).

Info

280Mickeys.jpg
Mickey's Tavern 1524 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music
608-251-9964
Google Calendar - The Flavor That Kills, Gentle Brontosaurus, Happy House (Siouxsie & the Banshees tribute) - 2023-04-08 22:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Flavor That Kills, Gentle Brontosaurus, Happy House (Siouxsie & the Banshees tribute) - 2023-04-08 22:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Flavor That Kills, Gentle Brontosaurus, Happy House (Siouxsie & the Banshees tribute) - 2023-04-08 22:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Flavor That Kills, Gentle Brontosaurus, Happy House (Siouxsie & the Banshees tribute) - 2023-04-08 22:00:00 ical