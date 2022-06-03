The Flavor That Kills, Heavy Looks

× Expand Olivia Hartz The Flavor That Kills

media release: An evening of new classic rock and power-pop. Bring your dancing partners!

The Flavor That Kills continue their merciless unleashing of new songs upon the good people of the east side, along with battle-hardened power-pop veterans Heavy Looks. Great accompaniment for relaxing cocktails, mocktails, or cold beer after a long day at the bar.

The Flavor That Kills - Spastic rock with spicy riffing and driving grooves. Better than Zeppelin.

https://theflavorthatkills. bandcamp.com/

Heavy Looks – Power-pop reminiscent of the golden years of the genre from the '80s and '90s. Great for fans of Blondie, Cheap Trick, and The Cranberries.

https://heavylooks.bandcamp. com/