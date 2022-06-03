The Flavor That Kills, Heavy Looks
Chief's Tavern 300 Cottage Grove Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53714
Olivia Hartz
The Flavor That Kills
media release: An evening of new classic rock and power-pop. Bring your dancing partners!
The Flavor That Kills continue their merciless unleashing of new songs upon the good people of the east side, along with battle-hardened power-pop veterans Heavy Looks. Great accompaniment for relaxing cocktails, mocktails, or cold beer after a long day at the bar.
The Flavor That Kills - Spastic rock with spicy riffing and driving grooves. Better than Zeppelin.
https://theflavorthatkills.
Heavy Looks – Power-pop reminiscent of the golden years of the genre from the '80s and '90s. Great for fans of Blondie, Cheap Trick, and The Cranberries.