The Flavor That Kills, Novagolde, Bucky Pope
Dark Horse ArtBar 756 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Olivia Hartz
The Flavor That Kills
media release: An evening of wild rock, featuring:
The Flavor That Kills – driving spastic neo-classic rock – playing hits from their upcoming album!
Novagolde – asteroid belt space rock with some 90s solar flare
Bucky Pope – Longtime Madison troubadour who knows all the chords will open the show.
