The Flavor That Kills, Novagolde, Bucky Pope

media release: An evening of wild rock, featuring:

The Flavor That Kills – driving spastic neo-classic rock – playing hits from their upcoming album!

https://theflavorthatkills. bandcamp.com

Novagolde – asteroid belt space rock with some 90s solar flare

https://novagolde.bandcamp. com/

Bucky Pope – Longtime Madison troubadour who knows all the chords will open the show.

Event page: https://fb.me/e/ 32VNyRrpR