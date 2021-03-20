× Expand courtesy Dane County Regional Airport; https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nd/2.0/ A display at the 2020 Flight of Lights event.

press release: Dane County Regional Airport (DCRA) will host its second annual “Flight of Lights” (www.flightoflights.com) drive-through light display along International Lane in Madison. “Flight of Lights” is free of charge and will open Saturday, March 20, running daily from 7:30 p.m. until 11:30 p.m. through April 4, 2021. This annual light show, which was held for the first time last year at the onset of the state’s Safer at Home order, is designed to bring joy to area residents in Dane County. “Flight of Lights” follows all social distancing rules as a drive-through event with only members of the same household in each vehicle.

“We are excited to host our second annual Flight of Lights to provide our community a safe, free, family-friendly opportunity to have some fun, while continuing to recognize COVID-19 protocols,” said County Executive Joe Parisi. “Flight of Lights is just one more destination the airport offers, and you can enjoy it with your family from the safety of your own vehicle,” he said.

“Flight of Lights” is bigger and brighter for 2021. It will feature six different light displays along the route including tributes to first responders; the medical community; Wisconsin sports; animals and nature; tropical and nautical; and some of our favorite destinations. Vehicles can enter the “Flight of Lights” route via International Lane in Madison. More information is available at www.flightoflights.com.

“Over the past year where so many of our favorite events have been postponed or cancelled, DCRA is proud to bring people to the airport to once again experience ‘Flight of Lights,’ which helps our community join together to safely show support to our local heroes,” said Airport Director Kim Jones. “This year, we’ll be honoring our own essential workers at the airport in addition to the many others who are keeping us safe and healthy during this tough time.”

“Flight of Lights” is a collaboration between Dane County Regional Airport, Dane County, Dane County Parks, Traditions Specialty Lighting, Affirm Agency, and Olin Park Holiday Fantasy in Lights.

